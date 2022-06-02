Pasupati Spin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.02 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.02 crore in March 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 23.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022 up 527.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Pasupati Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Pasupati Spin shares closed at 25.75 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 240.61% over the last 12 months.