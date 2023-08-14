Pasupati Spin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore, down 3.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore in June 2023 down 3.28% from Rs. 28.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 96.77% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 25.41% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

Pasupati Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Pasupati Spin shares closed at 30.45 on July 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.47% returns over the last 6 months and 79.65% over the last 12 months.