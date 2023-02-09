Pasupati Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.97 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.97 crore in December 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 29.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 37.76% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.