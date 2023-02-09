Pasupati Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.97 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.97 crore in December 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 29.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 37.76% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

Pasupati Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2021.

Pasupati Spin shares closed at 25.40 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.93% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.