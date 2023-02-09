English
    Pasupati Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.97 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.97 crore in December 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 29.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 37.76% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

    Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.9737.2529.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.9737.2529.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.8917.1410.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.090.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.500.860.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.485.524.98
    Depreciation0.500.510.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3411.5210.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.201.611.55
    Other Income0.130.250.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.331.862.02
    Interest1.221.230.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.631.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.631.11
    Tax0.020.180.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.090.450.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.090.450.81
    Equity Share Capital9.349.349.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.490.85
    Diluted EPS0.070.490.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.490.85
    Diluted EPS0.070.490.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
