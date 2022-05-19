Pasupati Acrylo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.69 crore, up 44.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.69 crore in March 2022 up 44.43% from Rs. 188.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022 down 85.5% from Rs. 31.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2022 down 80.35% from Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2021.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2021.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 39.70 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.65% returns over the last 6 months