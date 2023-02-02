English
    Pasupati Acrylo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pasupati Acrylon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore in December 2022 down 5.63% from Rs. 204.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 4.88% from Rs. 17.41 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.77207.17204.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.77207.17204.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.79161.61166.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.62-2.29-8.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.525.785.98
    Depreciation1.541.551.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.3935.0724.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.155.4513.53
    Other Income1.871.242.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.026.6915.86
    Interest0.780.920.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.245.7715.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.245.7715.12
    Tax3.721.454.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.524.3210.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.524.3210.93
    Equity Share Capital89.1489.1489.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.481.23
    Diluted EPS1.180.481.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.481.23
    Diluted EPS1.180.481.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
