Pasari Spinning Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 42.26% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 56.05% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Pasari Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2018.

Pasari Spinning shares closed at 4.03 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)