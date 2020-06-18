Parvati Sweetne Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore in March 2020 down 11.97% from Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 49.26% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2020 down 36.26% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2019.