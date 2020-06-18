Parvati Sweetne Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power Lt are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore in March 2020 down 11.97% from Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 49.26% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2020 down 36.26% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2019.
|Parvati Sweetners and Power Lt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.34
|8.19
|16.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.34
|8.19
|16.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.67
|17.40
|31.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.91
|-12.52
|-22.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.30
|0.83
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.10
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|1.39
|2.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.54
|0.51
|3.33
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|0.54
|3.33
|Interest
|1.23
|0.36
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.18
|2.56
|Exceptional Items
|-0.37
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.18
|2.56
|Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.14
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.14
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|35.43
|35.43
|35.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am