Parvati Sweetne Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore, up 114.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore in June 2021 up 114.77% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 102.7% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021 up 194.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2020.

Parvati Sweetne EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2020.