Parvati Sweetne Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in December 2020 down 5.2% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 514.25% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020 up 67.68% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2019.

Parvati Sweetne EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.