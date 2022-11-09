 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parvati Sweet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 119.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in September 2022 up 119.13% from Rs. 13.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 down 3834.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

Parvati Sweetners and Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.93 28.47 13.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.93 28.47 13.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 1.40 2.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.21 12.79 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.63 11.35 8.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.10 0.17
Depreciation 1.09 1.14 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.09 0.57 0.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.36 1.12 0.86
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.35 1.12 0.90
Interest 0.88 1.03 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.23 0.10 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.23 0.10 0.10
Tax -0.04 -0.06 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.19 0.16 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.19 0.16 0.09
Equity Share Capital 45.09 45.09 45.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

