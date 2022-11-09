Parvati Sweet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 119.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in September 2022 up 119.13% from Rs. 13.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 down 3834.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.
|
|Parvati Sweetners and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.93
|28.47
|13.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.93
|28.47
|13.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|1.40
|2.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.21
|12.79
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.63
|11.35
|8.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.10
|0.17
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.14
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|0.57
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.36
|1.12
|0.86
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|1.12
|0.90
|Interest
|0.88
|1.03
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.23
|0.10
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.23
|0.10
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.19
|0.16
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.19
|0.16
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|45.09
|45.09
|45.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.02
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited