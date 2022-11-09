English
    Parvati Sweet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 119.13% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in September 2022 up 119.13% from Rs. 13.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 down 3834.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Parvati Sweetners and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.9328.4713.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.9328.4713.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.011.402.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.2112.79--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.6311.358.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.100.17
    Depreciation1.091.141.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.090.570.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.361.120.86
    Other Income0.000.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.351.120.90
    Interest0.881.030.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.230.100.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.230.100.10
    Tax-0.04-0.060.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.190.160.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.190.160.09
    Equity Share Capital45.0945.0945.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.350.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.350.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

