Parvati Sweet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 119.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in September 2022 up 119.13% from Rs. 13.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 down 3834.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.