English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Parvati Sweet Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore, down 41.89% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore in March 2023 down 41.89% from Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 8.95% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 10.7% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    Parvati Sweet EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Parvati Sweetners and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.9910.8036.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.9910.8036.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.0514.7550.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.60-10.83-19.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.190.86
    Depreciation1.141.141.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.451.511.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.174.041.55
    Other Income0.000.000.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.174.041.70
    Interest1.060.701.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.123.350.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.123.350.70
    Tax-0.030.11-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.153.231.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.153.231.05
    Equity Share Capital74.5745.0945.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.360.12
    Diluted EPS0.080.360.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.360.12
    Diluted EPS0.080.360.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Parvati Sweet #Parvati Sweetners and Power #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am