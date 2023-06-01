Parvati Sweet Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore, down 41.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore in March 2023 down 41.89% from Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 8.95% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 10.7% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.
Parvati Sweet EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|Parvati Sweetners and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.99
|10.80
|36.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.99
|10.80
|36.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.05
|14.75
|50.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.60
|-10.83
|-19.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.19
|0.86
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.14
|1.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|1.51
|1.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.17
|4.04
|1.55
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.17
|4.04
|1.70
|Interest
|1.06
|0.70
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.12
|3.35
|0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.12
|3.35
|0.70
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.11
|-0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.15
|3.23
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.15
|3.23
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|74.57
|45.09
|45.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.36
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.36
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.36
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.36
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
