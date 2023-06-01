Parvati Sweet Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore, down 41.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore in March 2023 down 41.89% from Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 8.95% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 10.7% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

Parvati Sweet EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.