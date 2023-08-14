Parvati Sweet Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.38 crore, down 17.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.38 crore in June 2023 down 17.86% from Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 42.77% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

Parvati Sweet EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

