English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Parvati Sweet Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.38 crore, down 17.86% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.38 crore in June 2023 down 17.86% from Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 42.77% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

    Parvati Sweet EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Parvati Sweetners and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.3820.9928.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.3820.9928.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.4430.051.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.77--12.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.96-14.6011.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.780.10
    Depreciation1.131.141.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.631.450.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.082.171.12
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.082.171.12
    Interest0.931.061.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.151.120.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.151.120.10
    Tax-0.08-0.03-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.231.150.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.231.150.16
    Equity Share Capital74.5774.5745.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.080.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.080.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.080.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.080.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Parvati Sweet #Parvati Sweetners and Power #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!