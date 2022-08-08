Parvati Sweet Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore, up 115.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore in June 2022 up 115.66% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

Parvati Sweet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.