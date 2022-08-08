 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parvati Sweet Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore, up 115.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore in June 2022 up 115.66% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

Parvati Sweet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

Parvati Sweetners and Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.47 36.12 13.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.47 36.12 13.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.40 50.37 2.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.79 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.35 -19.61 8.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.86 0.13
Depreciation 1.14 1.29 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.57 1.66 0.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.12 1.55 1.02
Other Income 0.00 0.15 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.12 1.70 1.02
Interest 1.03 1.00 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 0.70 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.10 0.70 0.01
Tax -0.06 -0.35 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 1.05 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 1.05 0.10
Equity Share Capital 45.09 45.09 45.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.12 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.12 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.12 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.12 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
