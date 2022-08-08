Parvati Sweet Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore, up 115.66% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore in June 2022 up 115.66% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.
Parvati Sweet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.
|Parvati Sweetners and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.47
|36.12
|13.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.47
|36.12
|13.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.40
|50.37
|2.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.79
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.35
|-19.61
|8.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.86
|0.13
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.29
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|1.66
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|1.55
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.15
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|1.70
|1.02
|Interest
|1.03
|1.00
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.70
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.70
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.35
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|1.05
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|1.05
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|45.09
|45.09
|45.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.12
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.12
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.12
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.12
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
