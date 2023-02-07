Parvati Sweet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.80 28.93 8.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.80 28.93 8.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 14.75 0.01 15.36 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 15.21 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.83 13.63 -9.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.25 0.18 Depreciation 1.14 1.09 1.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.51 1.09 1.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.04 -2.36 0.73 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.04 -2.35 0.77 Interest 0.70 0.88 0.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.35 -3.23 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.35 -3.23 0.05 Tax 0.11 -0.04 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.23 -3.19 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.23 -3.19 0.01 Equity Share Capital 45.09 45.09 45.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 -0.35 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.36 -0.35 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 -0.35 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.36 -0.35 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited