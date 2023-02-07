 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parvati Sweet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 35417.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 up 177.01% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
Parvati Sweet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021. and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
Parvati Sweetners and Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10.8028.938.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.8028.938.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.750.0115.36
Purchase of Traded Goods--15.21--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.8313.63-9.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.190.250.18
Depreciation1.141.091.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.511.091.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.04-2.360.73
Other Income0.000.000.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.04-2.350.77
Interest0.700.880.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.35-3.230.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.35-3.230.05
Tax0.11-0.040.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.23-3.190.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.23-3.190.01
Equity Share Capital45.0945.0945.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.36-0.350.00
Diluted EPS0.36-0.35--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.36-0.350.00
Diluted EPS0.36-0.35--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Parvati Sweet #Parvati Sweetners and Power #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm