Parvati Sweet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 35417.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 up 177.01% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
Parvati Sweet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|Parvati Sweetners and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.80
|28.93
|8.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.80
|28.93
|8.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.75
|0.01
|15.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|15.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.83
|13.63
|-9.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.25
|0.18
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.09
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.51
|1.09
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.04
|-2.36
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.04
|-2.35
|0.77
|Interest
|0.70
|0.88
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.35
|-3.23
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.35
|-3.23
|0.05
|Tax
|0.11
|-0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.23
|-3.19
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.23
|-3.19
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|45.09
|45.09
|45.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|-0.35
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|-0.35
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|-0.35
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|-0.35
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited