    Parvati Sweet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parvati Sweetners and Power are:Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 35417.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 up 177.01% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
    Parvati Sweet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021. and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
    Parvati Sweetners and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.8028.938.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.8028.938.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.750.0115.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods--15.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.8313.63-9.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.250.18
    Depreciation1.141.091.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.091.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.04-2.360.73
    Other Income0.000.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.04-2.350.77
    Interest0.700.880.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.35-3.230.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.35-3.230.05
    Tax0.11-0.040.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.23-3.190.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.23-3.190.01
    Equity Share Capital45.0945.0945.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.36-0.350.00
    Diluted EPS0.36-0.35--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.36-0.350.00
    Diluted EPS0.36-0.35--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited