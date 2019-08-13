Parsvnath's Q1 net loss widens to Rs 91.17 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 54.23 crore in the year-ago period, Parsvnath said in a regulatory filing.
Realty firm Parsvnath Developers on August 13 reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 91.17 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 54.23 crore in the year-ago period, Parsvnath said in a regulatory filing.Total income declined to Rs 56.25 crore during April-June period of the current fiscal from Rs 71.86 crore in the corresponding period last year.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 10:00 pm