Parsvnath Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.23 crore, up 95.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.23 crore in March 2022 up 95.2% from Rs. 219.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.75 crore in March 2022 down 94.79% from Rs. 76.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 102.67 crore in March 2022 down 4048.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 10.80 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.65% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.