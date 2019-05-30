Parsvnath Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 732.66 crore, up 3941.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 732.66 crore in March 2019 up 3941.01% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 167.52 crore in March 2019 down 459.4% from Rs. 29.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.71 crore in March 2019 down 573.31% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2018.

Parsvnath shares closed at 4.50 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -67.86% over the last 12 months.