Parsvnath Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 732.66 crore, up 3941.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 732.66 crore in March 2019 up 3941.01% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 167.52 crore in March 2019 down 459.4% from Rs. 29.95 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.71 crore in March 2019 down 573.31% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2018.
Parsvnath shares closed at 4.50 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -67.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Parsvnath Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|732.66
|20.75
|18.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|732.66
|20.75
|18.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.97
|1.42
|2.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|780.94
|-26.32
|-73.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.49
|6.08
|7.75
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.38
|2.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.43
|39.14
|104.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-102.01
|-1.97
|-25.76
|Other Income
|4.95
|2.42
|43.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-97.06
|0.45
|17.29
|Interest
|76.09
|35.72
|35.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-173.15
|-35.27
|-18.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-173.15
|-35.27
|-18.44
|Tax
|-5.63
|-7.78
|11.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-167.52
|-27.49
|-29.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-167.52
|-27.49
|-29.95
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|-0.63
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|-0.63
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|-0.63
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|-0.63
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited