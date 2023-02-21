English
    Parsvnath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore in December 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 274.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.80 crore in December 2022 down 617.69% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.

    Parsvnath shares closed at 7.45 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.14% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.2820.58274.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.2820.58274.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.220.070.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.2014.43170.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.953.043.78
    Depreciation0.680.780.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8711.1447.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.64-8.8951.40
    Other Income1.710.921.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.93-7.9653.09
    Interest31.8834.8343.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.80-42.799.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-48.80-42.799.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.80-42.799.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.80-42.799.43
    Equity Share Capital217.59217.59217.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-0.980.22
    Diluted EPS-1.12-0.980.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-0.980.22
    Diluted EPS-1.12-0.980.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:11 am