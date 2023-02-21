Parsvnath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore in December 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 274.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.80 crore in December 2022 down 617.69% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.
Parsvnath shares closed at 7.45 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.14% over the last 12 months.
|Parsvnath Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.28
|20.58
|274.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.28
|20.58
|274.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|0.07
|0.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.20
|14.43
|170.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.95
|3.04
|3.78
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.78
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.87
|11.14
|47.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.64
|-8.89
|51.40
|Other Income
|1.71
|0.92
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.93
|-7.96
|53.09
|Interest
|31.88
|34.83
|43.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.80
|-42.79
|9.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.80
|-42.79
|9.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.80
|-42.79
|9.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.80
|-42.79
|9.43
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-0.98
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-0.98
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-0.98
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|-0.98
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited