Parsvnath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore in December 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 274.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.80 crore in December 2022 down 617.69% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 7.45 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.14% over the last 12 months.