Parsvnath Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2018 up 5.13% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.49 crore in December 2018 up 1.66% from Rs. 27.96 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 up 138.56% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2017.
Parsvnath shares closed at 5.35 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.47% returns over the last 6 months and -77.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Parsvnath Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.75
|19.98
|19.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.75
|19.98
|19.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.42
|4.46
|4.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|7.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.32
|-39.22
|-54.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.08
|6.56
|7.86
|Depreciation
|2.38
|2.37
|2.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.14
|48.88
|64.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-3.07
|-12.71
|Other Income
|2.42
|2.67
|2.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|-0.41
|-10.01
|Interest
|35.72
|26.80
|29.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.27
|-27.20
|-39.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.27
|-27.20
|-39.19
|Tax
|-7.78
|-6.31
|-11.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.49
|-20.90
|-27.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.49
|-20.90
|-27.96
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-0.48
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-0.48
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-0.48
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-0.48
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited