Parsvnath Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2018 up 5.13% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.49 crore in December 2018 up 1.66% from Rs. 27.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 up 138.56% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2017.

Parsvnath shares closed at 5.35 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.47% returns over the last 6 months and -77.23% over the last 12 months.