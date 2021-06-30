Parsvnath Developers posts Rs 109.56 crore loss in March quarter

live bse live

Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

Its net loss stood at Rs 62.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 272.79 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,060.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Delhi-based Parsvnath posted a net loss of Rs 427.86 crore during the last financial year as against a net loss of Rs 363.23 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Total income fell to Rs 429.62 crore in 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,268.24 crore in the previous year.