Parsvnath Developers posts Rs 109.56 crore loss in March quarter

Total income fell to Rs 272.79 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,060.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
June 30, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
 
 
Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

Its net loss stood at Rs 62.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 272.79 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,060.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Delhi-based Parsvnath posted a net loss of Rs 427.86 crore during the last financial year as against a net loss of Rs 363.23 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Total income fell to Rs 429.62 crore in 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,268.24 crore in the previous year.
PTI
#Business #Parsvnath Developers Ltd #Results
first published: Jun 30, 2021 08:48 pm

