Parsvnath Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.74 crore, up 42.9% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.74 crore in December 2020 up 42.9% from Rs. 41.80 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 126.41 crore in December 2020 down 16.47% from Rs. 108.54 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020 down 34.52% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2019.
Parsvnath shares closed at 5.65 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.18% returns over the last 6 months and 175.61% over the last 12 months.
|Parsvnath Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.74
|32.98
|41.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.74
|32.98
|41.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.49
|2.96
|4.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-5.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|45.34
|-2.53
|-24.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.55
|4.58
|5.79
|Depreciation
|6.64
|4.43
|6.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.30
|24.47
|68.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.58
|-0.93
|-14.17
|Other Income
|13.69
|13.83
|11.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.89
|12.91
|-2.56
|Interest
|120.25
|104.16
|107.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-124.14
|-91.25
|-110.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-124.14
|-91.25
|-110.52
|Tax
|2.18
|2.23
|-1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-126.32
|-93.48
|-108.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-126.32
|-93.48
|-108.54
|Minority Interest
|-0.12
|-0.10
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-126.41
|-93.63
|-108.54
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.91
|-2.15
|-2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.91
|-2.15
|-2.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.91
|-2.15
|-2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.91
|-2.15
|-2.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited