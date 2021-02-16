Parsvnath Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.74 crore, up 42.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.74 crore in December 2020 up 42.9% from Rs. 41.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 126.41 crore in December 2020 down 16.47% from Rs. 108.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020 down 34.52% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2019.

Parsvnath shares closed at 5.65 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.18% returns over the last 6 months and 175.61% over the last 12 months.