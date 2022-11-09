Parshwanath Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 68.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 68.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Parshwanath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Parshwanath shares closed at 30.00 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.