Parshwanath Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 49.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 49.25% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 48.93% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Parshwanath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Parshwanath shares closed at 27.75 on May 04, 2023 (BSE)