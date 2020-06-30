Parshwanath Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 91.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2020 up 91.53% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 478.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 up 450% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Parshwanath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.

Parshwanath shares closed at 14.65 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)