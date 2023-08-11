Parshwanath Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 177.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 177.59% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 279.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Parshwanath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Parshwanath shares closed at 47.12 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.00% returns over the last 12 months.