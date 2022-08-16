Parshwanath Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 29.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 62.35% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Parshwanath EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Parshwanath shares closed at 30.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.59% returns over the last 6 months and 25.88% over the last 12 months.