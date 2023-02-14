Parshwanath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 48.31% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.