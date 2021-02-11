Parshwanath Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 1.58% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 78.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Parshwanath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2019.

Parshwanath shares closed at 20.75 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)