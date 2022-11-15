Parshva Enterpr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 37.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 37.48% from Rs. 6.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 66.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Parshva Enterpr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Parshva Enterpr shares closed at 169.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE)