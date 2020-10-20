Parsharti Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 19.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 217.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

Parsharti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

Parsharti Ind shares closed at 4.90 on October 06, 2020 (BSE)