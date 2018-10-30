Parsharti Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 270.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2018 up 270.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 up 76.47% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Parsharti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2017.

Parsharti Ind shares closed at 9.45 on October 12, 2018 (BSE)