Parsharti Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 68.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 68.02% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 278.45% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 down 1550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Parsharti Ind shares closed at 4.90 on June 17, 2020 (BSE)