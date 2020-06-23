Parsharti Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 68.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsharti Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 68.02% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 278.45% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 down 1550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.
Parsharti Ind shares closed at 4.90 on June 17, 2020 (BSE)
|Parsharti Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.07
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.07
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|0.02
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.03
|0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.03
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.03
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.03
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.13
|--
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.03
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.03
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|--
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|--
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:08 am