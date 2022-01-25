Parsharti Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 1706.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2021 up 1706.23% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 143.6% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Parsharti Ind shares closed at 24.60 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)