Parsharti Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 394.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 394.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 up 1485.79% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Parsharti Ind shares closed at 7.03 on December 04, 2019 (BSE)