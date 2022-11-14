 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parnax Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 67.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 67.37% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 128.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 108.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 246.39% over the last 12 months.

Parnax Lab
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.76 3.11 2.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.76 3.11 2.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.36 0.53 1.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 1.18 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.14 0.16
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.68 0.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.58 0.29
Other Income 0.03 0.08 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.66 0.33
Interest 0.05 0.11 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 0.55 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 0.55 0.15
Tax -0.05 0.14 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.41 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.41 0.15
Equity Share Capital 11.49 9.81 8.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.42 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.42 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.42 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.42 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm