Parnax Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 67.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 67.37% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 128.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 108.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.
Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 246.39% over the last 12 months.
|Parnax Lab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.76
|3.11
|2.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.76
|3.11
|2.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.36
|0.53
|1.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|1.18
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.68
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.58
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.66
|0.33
|Interest
|0.05
|0.11
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.55
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.55
|0.15
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.14
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.41
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.41
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|11.49
|9.81
|8.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.42
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.42
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.42
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.42
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited