Parnax Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 67.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 67.37% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 128.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 108.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 246.39% over the last 12 months.