    Parnax Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 67.37% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 67.37% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 128.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 108.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 246.39% over the last 12 months.

    Parnax Lab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.763.112.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.763.112.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.360.531.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.151.180.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.140.16
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.680.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.580.29
    Other Income0.030.080.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.660.33
    Interest0.050.110.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.550.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.550.15
    Tax-0.050.14--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.410.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.410.15
    Equity Share Capital11.499.818.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.420.17
    Diluted EPS-0.040.420.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.420.17
    Diluted EPS-0.040.420.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Parnax Lab #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm