Parnax Lab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.98% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 68.2% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 70.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.83% over the last 12 months.