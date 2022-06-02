Parnax Lab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 239.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in March 2022 up 239.75% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 258.69% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 504.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 112.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 219.57% returns over the last 6 months and 285.13% over the last 12 months.