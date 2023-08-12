Parnax Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 63.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 63.63% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 83.79% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 79.1% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Parnax Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.14 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.65% over the last 12 months.