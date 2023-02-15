 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parnax Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 151.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2022 up 151.46% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 133.85% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Parnax Lab
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.16 0.76 0.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.16 0.76 0.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 0.36 0.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.30 0.15 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.14 0.16
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.17 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -0.07 -0.17
Other Income 0.13 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 -0.04 -0.15
Interest 0.06 0.05 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 -0.09 -0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 -0.09 -0.32
Tax 0.07 -0.05 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 -0.04 -0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 -0.04 -0.32
Equity Share Capital 11.49 11.49 8.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.04 -0.38
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.04 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.04 -0.38
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.04 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited