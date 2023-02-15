Parnax Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 151.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2022 up 151.46% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 133.85% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.