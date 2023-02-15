Parnax Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 151.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2022 up 151.46% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 133.85% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 65.75 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.71% over the last 12 months.