Parnax Lab Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 32.22% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 32.22% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 3.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.
Parnax Lab shares closed at 79.90 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 217.69% returns over the last 6 months and 145.09% over the last 12 months.
|Parnax Lab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|2.32
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|2.32
|0.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.16
|1.16
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.26
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.44
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.29
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.33
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.17
|0.18
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.15
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.15
|-0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.15
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.15
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|8.50
|8.50
|8.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited