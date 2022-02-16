Parnax Lab Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 32.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 32.22% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 3.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 79.90 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 217.69% returns over the last 6 months and 145.09% over the last 12 months.