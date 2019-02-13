Parnax Lab Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 32.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2018 down 32.61% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 342.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 40.55 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)