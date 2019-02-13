Parnax Lab Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 32.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2018 down 32.61% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 342.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.
Parnax Lab shares closed at 40.55 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Parnax Lab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.23
|1.97
|1.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.23
|1.97
|1.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.40
|0.78
|0.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.23
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.11
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.78
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.05
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.20
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.24
|0.38
|Interest
|0.27
|0.25
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.01
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.01
|0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.01
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.01
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|8.50
|8.50
|8.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.01
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.01
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.01
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.01
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited