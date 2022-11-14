Parnax Lab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.14 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.14 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 35.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 down 26.83% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in September 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2021.

Parnax Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in September 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 246.39% over the last 12 months.