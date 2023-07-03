English
    Parnax Lab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore in March 2023 down 14.62% from Rs. 47.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 1045.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2023 down 30.61% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2022.

    Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

    Parnax Lab shares closed at 58.19 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.93% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.9146.8247.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.9146.8247.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.7826.3428.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.000.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.52-1.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.305.154.38
    Depreciation1.591.742.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.158.479.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.155.645.01
    Other Income0.270.080.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.425.725.22
    Interest1.181.301.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.234.423.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.234.423.85
    Tax0.791.264.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.443.16-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.443.16-0.16
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.443.15-0.15
    Equity Share Capital11.4911.499.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.302.96-0.18
    Diluted EPS1.302.96-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.302.96-0.18
    Diluted EPS1.302.96-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:08 am