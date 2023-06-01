Parnax Lab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore in March 2023 down 14.62% from Rs. 47.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 1045.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2023 down 30.61% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2022.

Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 63.82 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.35% returns over the last 6 months and -43.35% over the last 12 months.